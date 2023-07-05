Wednesday's contest that pits the Atlanta Braves (57-28) against the Cleveland Guardians (42-43) at Progressive Field is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Braves. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on July 5.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Mike Soroka (1-1) to the mound, while Cal Quantrill (2-5) will take the ball for the Guardians.

Guardians vs. Braves Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSGL

Guardians vs. Braves Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Braves 5, Guardians 4.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Braves

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Discover More About This Game

Guardians Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have posted a mark of 2-2.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Cleveland and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Guardians' past 10 games.

The Guardians have won in 15, or 44.1%, of the 34 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Cleveland has yet to win this season when listed as an underdog of +140 or worse on the moneyline this season.

The Guardians have an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Cleveland is No. 27 in baseball scoring four runs per game (344 total runs).

The Guardians have the sixth-best ERA (3.82) in the majors this season.

Guardians Schedule