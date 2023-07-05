Mike Soroka and Cal Quantrill are the projected starters when the Atlanta Braves and Cleveland Guardians square off on Wednesday at Progressive Field.

The favored Braves have -165 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Guardians, who are listed at +140. The total is 10 runs for this game (with -105 odds to go over and -115 odds to go under).

Guardians vs. Braves Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -165 +140 10 -105 -115 - - -

Guardians Recent Betting Performance

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have a record of 2-2.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Guardians and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The Guardians' previous 10 matchups have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.

Guardians Betting Records & Stats

The Guardians have come away with 15 wins in the 34 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Cleveland has been at least a +140 underdog on the moneyline three times, losing each of those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Guardians have a 41.7% chance of walking away with the win.

Cleveland's games have gone over the total in 34 of its 84 chances.

The Guardians are 7-3-0 against the spread in their 10 games that had a posted line this season.

Guardians Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 21-20 21-23 19-11 23-32 27-27 15-16

