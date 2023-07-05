When the Atlanta Braves (57-28) and Cleveland Guardians (42-43) square of in the series rubber match at Progressive Field on Wednesday, July 5, Mike Soroka will get the nod for the Braves, while the Guardians will send Cal Quantrill to the mound. The game will begin at 7:10 PM ET.

The Guardians have been listed as +140 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favorite Braves (-165). The matchup's total has been set at 10 runs.

Guardians vs. Braves Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Soroka - ATL (1-1, 6.89 ERA) vs Quantrill - CLE (2-5, 6.18 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Guardians vs. Braves Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Wanting to bet on the Guardians and Braves matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick breakdown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Guardians (+140), for instance -- will win. It's that simple! If the Guardians are victorious, and you bet $10, you'd get $24.00 back.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will José Ramírez hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings) and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Guardians vs. Braves Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have won 50, or 67.6%, of the 74 games they've played as favorites this season.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter, the Braves have a record of 29-9 (76.3%).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Atlanta has a 62.3% chance to win.

The Braves played as the moneyline favorite for each of their last 10 games, and went 9-1 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Atlanta combined with its opponents to go over the run total five times.

The Guardians have been underdogs in 34 games this season and have come away with the win 15 times (44.1%) in those contests.

The Guardians have won all of their three games in which they were named as at least a +140 moneyline underdog.

In four games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have a record of 2-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Guardians vs. Braves Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Josh Bell 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+160) José Ramírez 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+145) Steven Kwan 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+210) Josh Naylor 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+120) Amed Rosario 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+180)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +6000 17th 2nd

Think the Guardians can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Cleveland and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.