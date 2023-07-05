Jake Marisnick -- with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Oakland Athletics, with Austin Pruitt on the hill, on July 5 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up four RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) against the Rockies.

Jake Marisnick Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Austin Pruitt

Austin Pruitt TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Jake Marisnick At The Plate

Marisnick is hitting .210 with two doubles, two triples, a home run and three walks.

This year, Marisnick has recorded at least one hit in 11 of 26 games (42.3%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has hit a long ball in one of 26 games, and in 1.5% of his plate appearances.

Marisnick has driven in a run in four games this year (15.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in six of 26 games so far this year.

Jake Marisnick Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 14 .286 AVG .156 .333 OBP .206 .357 SLG .375 2 XBH 3 0 HR 1 2 RBI 5 7/1 K/BB 11/2 0 SB 1

