Jonathan Schoop Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Athletics - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jonathan Schoop -- with an on-base percentage of .182 in his past 10 games, 80 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Oakland Athletics, with Ken Waldichuk on the hill, on July 5 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Athletics.
Jonathan Schoop Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Jonathan Schoop At The Plate
- Schoop is hitting .197 with seven doubles and 12 walks.
- Schoop has gotten at least one hit in 43.4% of his games this year (23 of 53), with more than one hit three times (5.7%).
- He has not homered in his 53 games this season.
- Schoop has driven in a run in four games this season (7.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In 13 of 53 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Jonathan Schoop Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|28
|.211
|AVG
|.187
|.308
|OBP
|.225
|.281
|SLG
|.227
|4
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|5
|11/8
|K/BB
|26/4
|0
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective eight K/9, the fourth-worst in MLB.
- The Athletics' 5.99 team ERA ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (125 total, 1.4 per game).
- Waldichuk (1-5) takes the mound for the Athletics in his 12th start of the season. He has a 6.78 ERA in 66 1/3 innings pitched, with 64 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance -- out of the bullpen on Thursday -- the left-hander threw 2 2/3 scoreless innings against the New York Yankees while surrendering one hit.
- In 19 games this season, the 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.78, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .316 against him.
