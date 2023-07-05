Josh Naylor Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Braves - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 6:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 0-for-2 in his most recent game, Josh Naylor and the Cleveland Guardians take on the Atlanta Braves (who will start Mike Soroka) at 7:10 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Braves.
Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Braves Starter: Mike Soroka
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Josh Naylor At The Plate
- Naylor has 18 doubles, 10 home runs and 19 walks while batting .299.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 12th, his on-base percentage ranks 56th, and he is 45th in the league in slugging.
- Naylor has gotten a hit in 47 of 75 games this season (62.7%), with multiple hits on 25 occasions (33.3%).
- He has homered in 13.3% of his games in 2023 (10 of 75), and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 33 games this year (44.0%), Naylor has picked up an RBI, and in 15 of those games (20.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 32.0% of his games this year (24 of 75), with two or more runs six times (8.0%).
Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|38
|.304
|AVG
|.294
|.347
|OBP
|.333
|.496
|SLG
|.448
|14
|XBH
|14
|6
|HR
|4
|26
|RBI
|34
|23/11
|K/BB
|27/8
|2
|SB
|3
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Braves pitching staff ranks fourth in the league.
- The Braves have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.68).
- Braves pitchers combine to give up 90 home runs (1.1 per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
- Soroka gets the start for the Braves, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 6.89 ERA and 12 strikeouts through 15 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday, the right-hander threw six innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 6.89, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .266 against him.
