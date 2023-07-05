After going 0-for-2 in his most recent game, Josh Naylor and the Cleveland Guardians take on the Atlanta Braves (who will start Mike Soroka) at 7:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Braves.

Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Mike Soroka

Mike Soroka TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Naylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Josh Naylor At The Plate

Naylor has 18 doubles, 10 home runs and 19 walks while batting .299.

Among qualifying batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 12th, his on-base percentage ranks 56th, and he is 45th in the league in slugging.

Naylor has gotten a hit in 47 of 75 games this season (62.7%), with multiple hits on 25 occasions (33.3%).

He has homered in 13.3% of his games in 2023 (10 of 75), and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 33 games this year (44.0%), Naylor has picked up an RBI, and in 15 of those games (20.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 32.0% of his games this year (24 of 75), with two or more runs six times (8.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 38 .304 AVG .294 .347 OBP .333 .496 SLG .448 14 XBH 14 6 HR 4 26 RBI 34 23/11 K/BB 27/8 2 SB 3

Braves Pitching Rankings