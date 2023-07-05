On Wednesday, July 5, Spencer Torkelson's Detroit Tigers (37-47) host Esteury Ruiz's Oakland Athletics (24-63) at Comerica Park. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:40 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Tigers as -225 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Athletics +180 moneyline odds. The contest's total is listed at 8.5 runs.

Tigers vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Eduardo Rodriguez - DET (4-4, 2.13 ERA) vs Ken Waldichuk - OAK (1-5, 6.78 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Tigers vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Tigers versus Athletics game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Tigers (-225) in this matchup, means that you think the Tigers will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $14.44 back.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Zach McKinstry hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many different ways you can wager on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Tigers vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Tigers have won five out of the 10 games in which they've been favored.

The Tigers have not played a game with moneyline odds of -225 or shorter.

Detroit has a 69.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

In the last 10 games, the Tigers were named the moneyline favorite by bookmakers only twice, and they lost both games.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Detroit and its opponents combined to hit the over six times.

The Athletics have been underdogs in 85 games this season and have come away with the win 24 times (28.2%) in those contests.

The Athletics have a mark of 8-26 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +180 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Athletics had a record of 5-5.

When it comes to hitting the over, Oakland and its opponents are 7-2-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Tigers vs. Athletics Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Miguel Cabrera 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+160) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+210) Jonathan Schoop 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+175) Andy Ibáñez 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+135) Matt Vierling 1.5 (+150) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+175) Spencer Torkelson 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+135)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 4th

Think the Tigers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Detroit and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.