Top Player Prop Bets for Tigers vs. Athletics on July 5, 2023
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Player props are listed for Spencer Torkelson and Esteury Ruiz, among others, when the Detroit Tigers host the Oakland Athletics at Comerica Park on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
Tigers vs. Athletics Game Info
- When: Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: BSDET
MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers
Spencer Torkelson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Torkelson Stats
- Torkelson has 18 doubles, 12 home runs, 36 walks and 42 RBI (70 total hits). He's also swiped two bases.
- He has a .224/.308/.397 slash line so far this season.
Torkelson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Athletics
|Jul. 4
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rockies
|Jul. 2
|2-for-3
|3
|1
|2
|6
|0
|at Rockies
|Jul. 1
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Rockies
|Jun. 30
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Rangers
|Jun. 29
|2-for-3
|2
|2
|4
|8
|0
MLB Props Today: Oakland Athletics
Esteury Ruiz Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
Ruiz Stats
- Ruiz has 19 doubles, a triple, a home run, 14 walks and 33 RBI (84 total hits). He's also stolen 42 bases.
- He's slashing .255/.309/.328 on the season.
Ruiz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Tigers
|Jul. 4
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Jul. 2
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Jul. 1
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|vs. White Sox
|Jun. 30
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Yankees
|Jun. 29
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Brent Rooker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Rooker Stats
- Brent Rooker has put up 58 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 32 walks. He has driven in 41 runs with one stolen base.
- He's slashed .240/.338/.471 on the season.
Rooker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Tigers
|Jul. 4
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Jul. 2
|1-for-2
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Jun. 30
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Jun. 29
|1-for-1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Jun. 28
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
