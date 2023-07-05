Marta Kostyuk (No. 36 in world) will meet Maria Sakkari (No. 8) today in the highlight of a 34-match schedule in Wimbledon in , , which includes the round of 64 and the round of 128. If you're looking for how to watch, ESPN has the live stream.

Wimbledon Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Rounds: Round of 64, Round of 128

Round of 64, Round of 128 Date: July 5

Watch on Fubo! Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Watch Wimbledon Today - July 5

Match Round Match Time Beatriz Haddad Maia vs. Yulia Putintseva Round of 128 6:00 AM ET Shuai Zhang vs. Donna Vekic Round of 128 6:00 AM ET Sloane Stephens vs. Rebecca Peterson Round of 128 6:00 AM ET Maria Camila Osorio Serrano vs. Elisabetta Cocciaretto Round of 128 6:00 AM ET Anett Kontaveit vs. Lucrezia Stefanini Round of 128 6:00 AM ET Maria Sakkari vs. Marta Kostyuk Round of 128 6:00 AM ET Sorana Cirstea vs. Tatjana Maria Round of 128 6:00 AM ET Jaqueline Adina Cristian vs. Lucia Bronzetti Round of 128 6:00 AM ET Greet Minnen vs. Jelena Ostapenko Round of 128 6:55 AM ET Varvara Gracheva vs. Camila Giorgi Round of 128 7:15 AM ET Nao Hibino vs. Alize Cornet Round of 128 7:55 AM ET Alison Riske vs. Paula Badosa Round of 128 8:00 AM ET Carol Zhao vs. Tamara Korpatsch Round of 128 8:20 AM ET Mirra Andreeva vs. Xiyu Wang Round of 128 8:25 AM ET Daria Kasatkina vs. Jodie Anna Burrage Round of 64 8:30 AM ET Karolina Pliskova vs. Natalija Stevanovic Round of 128 8:45 AM ET Anna Bondar vs. Bianca Vanessa Andreescu Round of 128 8:55 AM ET Sonay Kartal vs. Madison Keys Round of 128 9:10 AM ET Karolina Muchova vs. Jule Niemeier Round of 128 9:25 AM ET Yanina Wickmayer vs. Anna Blinkova Round of 128 9:35 AM ET Jessica Bouzas Maneiro vs. Anhelina Kalinina Round of 128 9:40 AM ET Iga Swiatek vs. Sara Sorribes Tormo Round of 64 9:45 AM ET Heather Watson vs. Barbora Krejcikova Round of 128 10:00 AM ET Linda Noskova vs. Dalma Galfi Round of 128 10:10 AM ET Jasmine Paolini vs. Petra Kvitova Round of 128 10:25 AM ET Irina-Camelia Begu vs. Rebecca Marino Round of 128 10:25 AM ET Viktorija Golubic vs. Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova Round of 128 11:05 AM ET Aliaksandra Sasnovich vs. Nuria Parrizas Diaz Round of 128 11:10 AM ET Nadia Podoroska vs. Victoria Azarenka Round of 64 11:30 AM ET Diane Parry vs. Petra Martic Round of 64 11:30 AM ET Katerina Siniakova vs. Lesia Tsurenko Round of 64 11:35 AM ET Elise Mertens vs. Elina Svitolina Round of 64 12:00 PM ET Xinyu Wang vs. Sofia Kenin Round of 64 12:20 PM ET Alycia Parks vs. Ana Bogdan Round of 64 12:20 PM ET

Today's Best Match Insights: Sakkari vs. Kostyuk

The 27-year-old Sakkari is 21-12 this year, and still seeking her first tournament title.

Kostyuk, who holds a 13-11 record in 12 tournaments so far this year, has secured one tournament title.

Through 33 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces), Sakkari has played 22.7 games per match and won 53.1% of them.

In her six matches on grass this year, Sakkari has played an average of 19 games.

Sakkari has won 33.9% of her return games so far this year, and 72.5% of her service games.

Kostyuk has played 24 matches this year across all court types, averaging 22.1 games per match and winning 51.8% of those games.

On grass, Kostyuk has played one match (averaging 35 games per match and 11.7 games per set).

Kostyuk is 174-for-256 in service games (a winning percentage of 68%) and 95-for-257 in return games (37%) on all surfaces.

Yesterday's Match Results

Winner Loser Score Round Elena Rybakina Shelby Rogers 4-6, 6-1, 6-2 Round of 128 Ons Jabeur Magdalena Frech 6-3, 6-3 Round of 128 Aryna Sabalenka Panna Udvardy 6-3, 6-1 Round of 128

