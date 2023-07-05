On Wednesday, Zach McKinstry (batting .310 in his past 10 games) and the Detroit Tigers play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Austin Pruitt. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Athletics.

Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Austin Pruitt

Austin Pruitt TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Zach McKinstry At The Plate

McKinstry leads Detroit in OBP (.333) this season, fueled by 58 hits.

In 59.7% of his games this year (46 of 77), McKinstry has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (14.3%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a home run in 7.8% of his games this season, and 2.3% of his chances at the plate.

McKinstry has picked up an RBI in 20.8% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 6.5% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored in 31 games this year, with multiple runs three times.

Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 40 .259 AVG .242 .357 OBP .312 .407 SLG .355 10 XBH 7 3 HR 3 12 RBI 10 24/16 K/BB 29/12 6 SB 5

