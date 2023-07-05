On Wednesday, Zack Short (hitting .156 in his past 10 games) and the Detroit Tigers face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Ken Waldichuk. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Athletics.

Zack Short Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk

Ken Waldichuk TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Explore More About This Game

Zack Short At The Plate

Short is batting .225 with three doubles, four home runs and 11 walks.

Short has had a hit in 19 of 43 games this season (44.2%), including multiple hits four times (9.3%).

He has hit a home run in 9.3% of his games in 2023 (four of 43), and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.

Short has had an RBI in 10 games this season (23.3%), including six multi-RBI outings (14.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In eight of 43 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Zack Short Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 18 .254 AVG .182 .301 OBP .280 .403 SLG .295 4 XBH 3 3 HR 1 13 RBI 5 15/5 K/BB 14/6 1 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings