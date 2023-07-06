Amed Rosario Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Royals - July 6
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 4:25 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Amed Rosario and his .457 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no homers), take on starter Jordan Lyles and the Kansas City Royals at Progressive Field, Thursday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Braves.
Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Amed Rosario? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Amed Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario has 15 doubles, five triples, two home runs and 21 walks while hitting .257.
- Rosario has reached base via a hit in 51 games this season (of 79 played), and had multiple hits in 19 of those games.
- In 79 games played this year, he has hit a homer in only two of them.
- Rosario has had at least one RBI in 30.4% of his games this year (24 of 79), with two or more RBI six times (7.6%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 30 games this season (38.0%), including eight multi-run games (10.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|39
|.306
|AVG
|.211
|.364
|OBP
|.244
|.465
|SLG
|.247
|18
|XBH
|4
|2
|HR
|0
|21
|RBI
|12
|30/14
|K/BB
|37/7
|7
|SB
|2
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Royals' 5.24 team ERA ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Royals rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (102 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Royals will send Lyles (1-11) out for his 17th start of the season. He is 1-11 with a 6.58 ERA and 64 strikeouts through 91 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Saturday, June 24 against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the right-hander went six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 32-year-old's 6.58 ERA ranks 62nd, 1.287 WHIP ranks 43rd, and 6.3 K/9 ranks 57th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.