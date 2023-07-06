The Cleveland Guardians, including Amed Rosario and his .457 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no homers), take on starter Jordan Lyles and the Kansas City Royals at Progressive Field, Thursday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Braves.

Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Jordan Lyles TV Channel: BSGL

Explore More About This Game

Amed Rosario At The Plate

Rosario has 15 doubles, five triples, two home runs and 21 walks while hitting .257.

Rosario has reached base via a hit in 51 games this season (of 79 played), and had multiple hits in 19 of those games.

In 79 games played this year, he has hit a homer in only two of them.

Rosario has had at least one RBI in 30.4% of his games this year (24 of 79), with two or more RBI six times (7.6%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 30 games this season (38.0%), including eight multi-run games (10.1%).

Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 39 .306 AVG .211 .364 OBP .244 .465 SLG .247 18 XBH 4 2 HR 0 21 RBI 12 30/14 K/BB 37/7 7 SB 2

Royals Pitching Rankings