Andy Ibáñez Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Athletics - July 6
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 3:30 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Thursday, Andy Ibanez (.195 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two home runs, a walk and six RBI) and the Detroit Tigers face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Hogan Harris. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Athletics.
Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Hogan Harris
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Explore More About This Game
Andy Ibáñez At The Plate
- Ibanez is batting .228 with 12 doubles, a triple, six home runs and seven walks.
- Ibanez has reached base via a hit in 28 games this season (of 55 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.
- In 10.9% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Ibanez has driven in a run in 13 games this year (23.6%), including three games with more than one RBI (5.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 19 of 55 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|26
|.226
|AVG
|.230
|.242
|OBP
|.280
|.387
|SLG
|.425
|8
|XBH
|11
|3
|HR
|3
|7
|RBI
|10
|22/2
|K/BB
|14/5
|0
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff is 27th in MLB with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.95).
- Athletics pitchers combine to allow the second-most home runs in baseball (125 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Athletics will send Harris (2-2) to make his fourth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.17 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 38 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Thursday against the New York Yankees, when the lefty tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- In eight games this season, the 26-year-old has a 5.17 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .232 to opposing hitters.
