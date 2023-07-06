Tanner Bibee and Jordan Lyles are the projected starters when the Cleveland Guardians and Kansas City Royals face off on Thursday at Progressive Field.

Guardians vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Discover More About This Game

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians have hit 56 home runs this season, the lowest total in MLB play.

Cleveland's .370 slugging percentage is the third-lowest average in MLB.

The Guardians' .247 batting average ranks 18th in the majors.

Cleveland has the No. 27 offense in MLB action, scoring four runs per game (345 total runs).

The Guardians are 22nd in baseball with a .312 on-base percentage.

The Guardians strike out 7.2 times per game to rank second in MLB.

The 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Cleveland's pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB.

Cleveland has a 3.87 team ERA that ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Guardians average baseball's 16th-ranked WHIP (1.273).

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

The Guardians are sending Bibee (5-2) to make his 13th start of the season. He is 5-2 with a 3.46 ERA and 67 strikeouts through 65 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, when the righty threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up three hits.

Bibee is trying to secure his fifth quality start of the year.

Bibee will aim to go five or more innings for his fourth straight start. He's averaging 5.4 frames per outing.

He has had one outing this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 7/1/2023 Cubs W 6-0 Away Tanner Bibee Marcus Stroman 7/2/2023 Cubs W 8-6 Away Aaron Civale Jameson Taillon 7/3/2023 Braves L 4-2 Home Gavin Williams Bryce Elder 7/4/2023 Braves W 6-5 Home Shane Bieber Kolby Allard 7/5/2023 Braves L 8-1 Home Cal Quantrill Mike Soroka 7/6/2023 Royals - Home Tanner Bibee Jordan Lyles 7/7/2023 Royals - Home Aaron Civale Daniel Lynch 7/8/2023 Royals - Home Gavin Williams Brady Singer 7/9/2023 Royals - Home Shane Bieber Zack Greinke 7/14/2023 Rangers - Away - - 7/15/2023 Rangers - Away - -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.