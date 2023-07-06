In the series opener on Thursday, July 6, Tanner Bibee will take the hill for the Cleveland Guardians (42-44) as they square off against the Kansas City Royals (25-62), who will counter with Jordan Lyles. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET at Progressive Field.

The Guardians are favored in this one, at -210, while the underdog Royals have +170 odds to upset. A 9-run over/under has been set in the game.

Guardians vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Bibee - CLE (5-2, 3.46 ERA) vs Lyles - KC (1-11, 6.58 ERA)

Guardians vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Read More About This Game

Guardians vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

The Guardians have won 24, or 57.1%, of the 42 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Guardians have a record of 1-3 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -210 or shorter (25% winning percentage).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 67.7% chance of a victory for Cleveland.

The Guardians were the moneyline favorite for three of their last 10 games, and they finished 2-1 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Cleveland combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total five times.

The Royals have been victorious in 22, or 29.7%, of the 74 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the Royals have won six of 21 games when listed as at least +170 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Kansas City and its opponents are 6-4-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Guardians vs. Royals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Josh Bell 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+120) Amed Rosario 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+170) Myles Straw 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+170) 0.5 (+1250) 0.5 (+220) José Ramírez 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+130) Andrés Giménez 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+145)

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +6000 17th 2nd

