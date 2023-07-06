Top Player Prop Bets for Guardians vs. Royals on July 6, 2023
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Player props are listed for Jose Ramirez and Bobby Witt Jr., among others, when the Cleveland Guardians host the Kansas City Royals at Progressive Field on Thursday at 7:10 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Guardians vs. Royals Game Info
- When: Thursday, July 6, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSGL
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians
José Ramírez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Ramírez Stats
- Ramirez has 22 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs, 40 walks and 52 RBI (91 total hits). He has stolen nine bases.
- He has a .283/.359/.498 slash line so far this year.
Ramírez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Braves
|Jul. 5
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Braves
|Jul. 4
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Braves
|Jul. 3
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cubs
|Jul. 2
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cubs
|Jul. 1
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
Steven Kwan Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
Kwan Stats
- Steven Kwan has put up 92 hits with 21 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 38 walks. He has driven in 26 runs with 13 stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .270/.344/.361 on the season.
- Kwan has picked up a hit in six straight games. During his last 10 outings he is batting .311 with three doubles, three walks and an RBI.
Kwan Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Braves
|Jul. 5
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Braves
|Jul. 4
|2-for-5
|2
|0
|1
|2
|1
|vs. Braves
|Jul. 3
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|at Cubs
|Jul. 1
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Royals
|Jun. 29
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
Bet on player props for José Ramírez, Steven Kwan or other Guardians players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals
Bobby Witt Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Witt Jr. Stats
- Witt Jr. has 87 hits with 13 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs, 20 walks and 45 RBI. He's also stolen 25 bases.
- He has a slash line of .251/.293/.425 so far this season.
Witt Jr. Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Twins
|Jul. 5
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Twins
|Jul. 4
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
|at Twins
|Jul. 3
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|vs. Dodgers
|Jul. 2
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Jul. 1
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
Salvador Pérez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Pérez Stats
- Salvador Perez has collected 75 hits with 14 doubles, 15 home runs and 11 walks. He has driven in 40 runs.
- He's slashed .248/.287/.442 so far this year.
Pérez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Twins
|Jul. 5
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Twins
|Jul. 4
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Jul. 2
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Dodgers
|Jul. 1
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Dodgers
|Jun. 30
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Bobby Witt Jr., Salvador Pérez or other Royals players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.