Jonathan Schoop Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Athletics - July 6
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 3:30 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Jonathan Schoop (hitting .207 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a walk and three RBI), take on starter Hogan Harris and the Oakland Athletics at Comerica Park, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.
He reached base in both of his plate appearances in his previous game against the Athletics.
Jonathan Schoop Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Athletics Starter: Hogan Harris
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Jonathan Schoop At The Plate
- Schoop has eight doubles and 13 walks while hitting .203.
- Schoop has gotten at least one hit in 44.4% of his games this season (24 of 54), with at least two hits three times (5.6%).
- In 54 games played this year, he has not homered.
- Schoop has driven in a run in five games this season (9.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In 14 of 54 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Jonathan Schoop Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|28
|.224
|AVG
|.187
|.328
|OBP
|.225
|.310
|SLG
|.227
|5
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|5
|11/9
|K/BB
|26/4
|0
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Athletics' 5.95 team ERA ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Athletics allow the second-most home runs in baseball (125 total, 1.4 per game).
- Harris makes the start for the Athletics, his fourth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.17 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 38 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's last appearance came on Thursday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.17, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents are batting .232 against him.
