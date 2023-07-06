The Detroit Tigers, including Jonathan Schoop (hitting .207 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a walk and three RBI), take on starter Hogan Harris and the Oakland Athletics at Comerica Park, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

He reached base in both of his plate appearances in his previous game against the Athletics.

Jonathan Schoop Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Hogan Harris

Hogan Harris TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Jonathan Schoop At The Plate

Schoop has eight doubles and 13 walks while hitting .203.

Schoop has gotten at least one hit in 44.4% of his games this season (24 of 54), with at least two hits three times (5.6%).

In 54 games played this year, he has not homered.

Schoop has driven in a run in five games this season (9.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In 14 of 54 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jonathan Schoop Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 28 .224 AVG .187 .328 OBP .225 .310 SLG .227 5 XBH 3 0 HR 0 1 RBI 5 11/9 K/BB 26/4 0 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings