Matt Vierling Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Athletics - July 6
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 3:28 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Matt Vierling (.429 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 90 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Hogan Harris and the Oakland Athletics at Comerica Park, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Athletics.
Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Hogan Harris
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Vierling? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Matt Vierling At The Plate
- Vierling is batting .277 with eight doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 19 walks.
- Vierling has picked up a hit in 59.4% of his 64 games this year, with more than one hit in 25.0% of them.
- He has hit a home run in six games this year (9.4%), homering in 2.9% of his plate appearances.
- Vierling has an RBI in 13 of 64 games this season, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 20 games this season (31.3%), including five multi-run games (7.8%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|34
|.219
|AVG
|.320
|.312
|OBP
|.360
|.333
|SLG
|.492
|7
|XBH
|10
|2
|HR
|5
|10
|RBI
|12
|16/12
|K/BB
|30/7
|3
|SB
|2
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff is 27th in the league with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.95).
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up the second-most home runs in baseball (125 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Athletics will send Harris (2-2) out to make his fourth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.17 ERA and 29 strikeouts through 38 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Thursday against the New York Yankees, the left-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.17, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opposing hitters have a .232 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.