Myles Straw Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Royals - July 6
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 4:25 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Myles Straw and the Cleveland Guardians face the Kansas City Royals (who will start Jordan Lyles) at 7:10 PM ET on Thursday.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Braves.
Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Looking to place a prop bet on Myles Straw? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Myles Straw At The Plate
- Straw has 12 doubles, three triples and 28 walks while batting .237.
- Straw has gotten a hit in 50 of 84 games this year (59.5%), with more than one hit on 15 occasions (17.9%).
- He has not gone deep in his 84 games this year.
- Straw has driven in a run in 11 games this season (13.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 34.5% of his games this season (29 of 84), he has scored, and in five of those games (6.0%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|44
|.202
|AVG
|.266
|.262
|OBP
|.343
|.279
|SLG
|.318
|8
|XBH
|7
|0
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|7
|32/11
|K/BB
|30/17
|2
|SB
|8
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Royals' 5.24 team ERA ranks 28th among all league pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (102 total, 1.2 per game).
- Lyles gets the start for the Royals, his 17th of the season. He is 1-11 with a 6.58 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 91 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday, June 24 against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he went six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 32-year-old ranks 62nd in ERA (6.58), 43rd in WHIP (1.287), and 57th in K/9 (6.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.