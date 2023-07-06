Steven Kwan -- hitting .311 with three doubles, three walks and an RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Kansas City Royals, with Jordan Lyles on the mound, on July 6 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) against the Braves.

Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles

Jordan Lyles TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Steven Kwan At The Plate

Kwan leads Cleveland with a slugging percentage of .361, fueled by 25 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 53rd in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage, and 136th in slugging.

Kwan enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .417.

In 70.2% of his 84 games this season, Kwan has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 26 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in two of 84 games played this season, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.

In 20.2% of his games this season, Kwan has notched at least one RBI. In five of those games (6.0%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 46 games this year (54.8%), including nine multi-run games (10.7%).

Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 42 .273 AVG .267 .372 OBP .316 .376 SLG .347 14 XBH 11 1 HR 1 8 RBI 18 28/24 K/BB 19/14 7 SB 6

