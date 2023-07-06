Steven Kwan Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Royals - July 6
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 4:25 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Steven Kwan -- hitting .311 with three doubles, three walks and an RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Kansas City Royals, with Jordan Lyles on the mound, on July 6 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) against the Braves.
Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Looking to place a prop bet on Steven Kwan? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Steven Kwan At The Plate
- Kwan leads Cleveland with a slugging percentage of .361, fueled by 25 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 53rd in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage, and 136th in slugging.
- Kwan enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .417.
- In 70.2% of his 84 games this season, Kwan has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 26 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in two of 84 games played this season, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.
- In 20.2% of his games this season, Kwan has notched at least one RBI. In five of those games (6.0%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 46 games this year (54.8%), including nine multi-run games (10.7%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|42
|.273
|AVG
|.267
|.372
|OBP
|.316
|.376
|SLG
|.347
|14
|XBH
|11
|1
|HR
|1
|8
|RBI
|18
|28/24
|K/BB
|19/14
|7
|SB
|6
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Royals pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Royals' 5.24 team ERA ranks 28th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Royals rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (102 total, 1.2 per game).
- Lyles gets the start for the Royals, his 17th of the season. He is 1-11 with a 6.58 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 91 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, June 24, the right-hander threw six innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, allowing four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old ranks 62nd in ERA (6.58), 43rd in WHIP (1.287), and 57th in K/9 (6.3).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.