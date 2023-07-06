Thursday's contest features the Detroit Tigers (37-48) and the Oakland Athletics (25-63) facing off at Comerica Park (on July 6) at 1:10 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-4 victory for the Tigers.

The probable starters are Michael Lorenzen (2-6) for the Tigers and Hogan Harris (2-2) for the Athletics.

Tigers vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, July 6, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Thursday, July 6, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDET

BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Tigers 5, Athletics 4.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Tigers Performance Insights

The Tigers have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Tigers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Tigers have entered the game as favorites 11 times this season and won five, or 45.5%, of those games.

This season Detroit has been at least -165 favorites on the moneyline three times, losing each of those contests.

The implied probability of a win from the Tigers, based on the moneyline, is 62.3%.

Detroit is among the lowest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 28th with just 330 total runs (3.9 per game) this season.

The Tigers' 4.55 team ERA ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers Schedule