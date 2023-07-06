Zack Short Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Athletics - July 6
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 3:30 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Thursday, Zack Short (.206 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 88 points below season-long percentage) and the Detroit Tigers face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Hogan Harris. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Athletics.
Zack Short Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Athletics Starter: Hogan Harris
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Zack Short At The Plate
- Short is hitting .221 with three doubles, four home runs and 12 walks.
- Short has recorded a hit in 19 of 44 games this year (43.2%), including four multi-hit games (9.1%).
- He has gone deep in 9.1% of his games this season, and 3.2% of his plate appearances.
- Short has picked up an RBI in 10 games this year (22.7%), with more than one RBI in six of those contests (13.6%).
- He has scored at least one run eight times this season (18.2%), including one multi-run game.
Zack Short Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|18
|.246
|AVG
|.182
|.303
|OBP
|.280
|.391
|SLG
|.295
|4
|XBH
|3
|3
|HR
|1
|13
|RBI
|5
|16/6
|K/BB
|14/6
|1
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective eight K/9, the fourth-worst in MLB.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.95).
- Athletics pitchers combine to surrender 125 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (second-most in baseball).
- Harris makes the start for the Athletics, his fourth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.17 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 38 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, the left-hander went 5 1/3 innings against the New York Yankees, allowing four earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.17, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents are hitting .232 against him.
