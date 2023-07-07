Akil Baddoo returns to action for the Detroit Tigers versus Alek Manoah and the Toronto Blue JaysJuly 7 at 6:40 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since June 9, when he went 0-for-2 against the Diamondbacks.

Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Akil Baddoo At The Plate

  • Baddoo is hitting .231 with seven doubles, three home runs and 24 walks.
  • Baddoo has reached base via a hit in 24 games this year (of 49 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.
  • He has hit a home run in 6.1% of his games this season, and 1.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • Baddoo has driven in a run in 10 games this season (20.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 17 games this year (34.7%), but has had no multi-run games.

Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
24 GP 23
.250 AVG .211
.316 OBP .364
.375 SLG .310
5 XBH 5
2 HR 1
7 RBI 9
15/7 K/BB 19/17
2 SB 4

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
  • The Blue Jays' 3.90 team ERA ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Blue Jays rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (116 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Manoah will take the mound to start for the Blue Jays, his first of the season.
  • The 25-year-old right-hander makes his season debut and his first appearance in more than a year.
