Akil Baddoo Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Blue Jays - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Akil Baddoo returns to action for the Detroit Tigers versus Alek Manoah and the Toronto Blue JaysJuly 7 at 6:40 PM ET.
He is back in action for the first time since June 9, when he went 0-for-2 against the Diamondbacks.
Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Akil Baddoo At The Plate
- Baddoo is hitting .231 with seven doubles, three home runs and 24 walks.
- Baddoo has reached base via a hit in 24 games this year (of 49 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 6.1% of his games this season, and 1.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Baddoo has driven in a run in 10 games this season (20.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 17 games this year (34.7%), but has had no multi-run games.
Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|23
|.250
|AVG
|.211
|.316
|OBP
|.364
|.375
|SLG
|.310
|5
|XBH
|5
|2
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|9
|15/7
|K/BB
|19/17
|2
|SB
|4
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
- The Blue Jays' 3.90 team ERA ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (116 total, 1.3 per game).
- Manoah will take the mound to start for the Blue Jays, his first of the season.
- The 25-year-old right-hander makes his season debut and his first appearance in more than a year.
