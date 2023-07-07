Amed Rosario -- with a slugging percentage of .444 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Kansas City Royals, with Daniel Lynch on the mound, on July 7 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Royals.

Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Daniel Lynch

Daniel Lynch TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Amed Rosario? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Amed Rosario At The Plate

Rosario is batting .257 with 15 doubles, five triples, two home runs and 21 walks.

Rosario has gotten a hit in 52 of 80 games this season (65.0%), with at least two hits on 19 occasions (23.8%).

He has hit a long ball in two of 80 games played this year, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.

Rosario has picked up an RBI in 24 games this year (30.0%), with more than one RBI in six of them (7.5%).

He has scored in 37.5% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 10.0%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 39 .304 AVG .211 .362 OBP .244 .460 SLG .247 18 XBH 4 2 HR 0 21 RBI 12 30/14 K/BB 37/7 7 SB 2

Royals Pitching Rankings