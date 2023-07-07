Amed Rosario Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Royals - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Amed Rosario -- with a slugging percentage of .444 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Kansas City Royals, with Daniel Lynch on the mound, on July 7 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Royals.
Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Royals Starter: Daniel Lynch
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Explore More About This Game
Amed Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario is batting .257 with 15 doubles, five triples, two home runs and 21 walks.
- Rosario has gotten a hit in 52 of 80 games this season (65.0%), with at least two hits on 19 occasions (23.8%).
- He has hit a long ball in two of 80 games played this year, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.
- Rosario has picked up an RBI in 24 games this year (30.0%), with more than one RBI in six of them (7.5%).
- He has scored in 37.5% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 10.0%.
Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|39
|.304
|AVG
|.211
|.362
|OBP
|.244
|.460
|SLG
|.247
|18
|XBH
|4
|2
|HR
|0
|21
|RBI
|12
|30/14
|K/BB
|37/7
|7
|SB
|2
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Royals' 5.23 team ERA ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (105 total, 1.2 per game).
- Lynch (2-3) takes the mound for the Royals in his eighth start of the season. He has a 4.14 ERA in 41 1/3 innings pitched, with 28 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the left-hander tossed five innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In seven games this season, the 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.14, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .239 against him.
