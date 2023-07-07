Cam Gallagher Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Royals - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Cam Gallagher -- 0-for-2 in his last game -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Kansas City Royals, with Daniel Lynch on the mound, on July 7 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Braves.
Cam Gallagher Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Royals Starter: Daniel Lynch
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Discover More About This Game
Cam Gallagher At The Plate
- Gallagher is hitting .140 with four doubles and three walks.
- In 30.3% of his 33 games this season, Gallagher has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
- He has not hit a long ball in his 33 games this season.
- Gallagher has driven in a run in four games this season (12.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in five of 33 games so far this season.
Cam Gallagher Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|18
|.103
|AVG
|.167
|.146
|OBP
|.193
|.128
|SLG
|.222
|1
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|6
|12/2
|K/BB
|17/1
|0
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.23).
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (105 total, 1.2 per game).
- Lynch makes the start for the Royals, his eighth of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.14 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 41 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 26-year-old has a 4.14 ERA and 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings across seven games this season, while giving up a batting average of .239 to his opponents.
