Cam Gallagher -- 0-for-2 in his last game -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Kansas City Royals, with Daniel Lynch on the mound, on July 7 at 7:10 PM ET.

Cam Gallagher Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Royals Starter: Daniel Lynch

Daniel Lynch TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Discover More About This Game

Cam Gallagher At The Plate

Gallagher is hitting .140 with four doubles and three walks.

In 30.3% of his 33 games this season, Gallagher has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.

He has not hit a long ball in his 33 games this season.

Gallagher has driven in a run in four games this season (12.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in five of 33 games so far this season.

Cam Gallagher Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 18 .103 AVG .167 .146 OBP .193 .128 SLG .222 1 XBH 3 0 HR 0 0 RBI 6 12/2 K/BB 17/1 0 SB 0

