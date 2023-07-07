Friday's game between the Cleveland Guardians (43-44) and Kansas City Royals (25-63) matching up at Progressive Field has a projected final score of 4-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Guardians, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will start at 7:10 PM ET on July 7.

The Guardians will give the nod to Aaron Civale (2-2) against the Royals and Daniel Lynch (2-3).

Guardians vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, July 7, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Friday, July 7, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSGL

Guardians vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Guardians 4, Royals 3.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Guardians Performance Insights

In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have a record of 3-1.

In its last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Guardians' last 10 games.

The Guardians have entered the game as favorites 43 times this season and won 25, or 58.1%, of those games.

Cleveland is 6-6 this season when entering a game favored by -185 or more on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Guardians have a 64.9% chance to win.

Cleveland has scored 351 runs (just four per game) this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.

The Guardians have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.84).

Guardians Schedule