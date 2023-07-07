Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians square off against the Kansas City Royals and starter Daniel Lynch on Friday at 7:10 PM ET at Progressive Field.

The Guardians have been listed as -190 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Royals (+155). The matchup's total is set at 8.5 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Guardians gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Guardians vs. Royals Odds & Info

Date: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Guardians -190 +155 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians Recent Betting Performance

In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have a record of 3-1.

The Guardians and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times in their last 10 games with a total.

The Guardians have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Explore More About This Game

Guardians Betting Records & Stats

The Guardians have compiled a 25-18 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 58.1% of those games).

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -190 or shorter, Cleveland has a 3-6 record (winning only 33.3% of its games).

The Guardians have an implied moneyline win probability of 65.5% in this contest.

Cleveland has had an over/under set by bookmakers 86 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 34 of those games (34-48-4).

The Guardians have put together a 7-3-0 record ATS this season (covering 70% of the time).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 22-21 21-23 19-11 24-33 28-28 15-16

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.