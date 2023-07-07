Aaron Civale and Daniel Lynch are the projected starters when the Cleveland Guardians and Kansas City Royals square off on Friday at Progressive Field.

Guardians vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians are last in MLB play with 59 home runs.

Cleveland has the fifth-lowest slugging percentage in baseball (.373).

The Guardians have the 16th-ranked batting average in the majors (.248).

Cleveland has the No. 27 offense in MLB action, scoring four runs per game (351 total runs).

The Guardians are 22nd in baseball with a .312 on-base percentage.

Guardians hitters strike out 7.1 times per game, the second-fewest strikeouts in the majors.

Cleveland's pitching staff is 28th in the majors with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.

Cleveland has a 3.84 team ERA that ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Guardians have the 16th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.273).

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

Civale (2-2 with a 2.96 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Guardians, his ninth of the season.

The righty's most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.

Civale is looking to collect his fourth quality start of the season.

Civale will aim to last five or more innings for his fourth straight start. He's averaging 5.7 frames per outing.

He has had two appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 7/2/2023 Cubs W 8-6 Away Aaron Civale Jameson Taillon 7/3/2023 Braves L 4-2 Home Gavin Williams Bryce Elder 7/4/2023 Braves W 6-5 Home Shane Bieber Kolby Allard 7/5/2023 Braves L 8-1 Home Cal Quantrill Mike Soroka 7/6/2023 Royals W 6-1 Home Tanner Bibee Jordan Lyles 7/7/2023 Royals - Home Aaron Civale Daniel Lynch 7/8/2023 Royals - Home Gavin Williams Brady Singer 7/9/2023 Royals - Home Shane Bieber Zack Greinke 7/14/2023 Rangers - Away - - 7/15/2023 Rangers - Away - - 7/16/2023 Rangers - Away - -

