Jose Ramirez will lead the way for the Cleveland Guardians (43-44) on Friday, July 7, when they battle Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals (25-63) at Progressive Field at 7:10 PM ET.

The Royals have been listed as +150 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favorite Guardians (-185). The over/under is 8 runs for the game.

Guardians vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Aaron Civale - CLE (2-2, 2.96 ERA) vs Daniel Lynch - KC (2-3, 4.14 ERA)

Guardians vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Read More About This Game

Guardians vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Guardians have been favored 43 times and won 25, or 58.1%, of those games.

The Guardians have gone 6-6 (winning 50% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -185 or shorter.

Cleveland has a 64.9% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Guardians were the moneyline favorite for four of their last 10 games, and they finished 3-1 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Cleveland and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Royals have been chosen as underdogs in 75 games this year and have walked away with the win 22 times (29.3%) in those games.

The Royals have a mark of 7-23 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +150 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 3-7.

Kansas City and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Guardians vs. Royals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Josh Naylor 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+125) José Ramírez 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+115) Josh Bell 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+165) Amed Rosario 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+165) Steven Kwan 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+1100) 0.5 (+210)

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +6600 17th 2nd

