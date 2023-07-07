The Kansas City Royals (25-63) hope to break their four-game losing run against the Cleveland Guardians (43-44), at 7:10 PM ET on Friday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Guardians will send Aaron Civale (2-2) to the mound, while Daniel Lynch (2-3) will get the nod for the Royals.

Guardians vs. Royals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Civale - CLE (2-2, 2.96 ERA) vs Lynch - KC (2-3, 4.14 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Aaron Civale

Civale (2-2) will take the mound for the Guardians, his ninth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run in six innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Chicago Cubs.

The 28-year-old has pitched in eight games this season with an ERA of 2.96, a 2.19 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.182.

In eight starts this season, he's earned a quality start in three of them.

Civale has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

In eight appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Daniel Lynch

Lynch (2-3) takes the mound first for the Royals in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 4.14 ERA in 41 1/3 innings pitched, with 28 strikeouts.

The left-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.

In seven games this season, the 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.14, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .239 against him.

Lynch enters the game with three quality starts under his belt this year.

Lynch is aiming for his eighth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.9 frames per start.

In one of his appearances this season he has not surrender an earned run.

