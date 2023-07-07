Jonathan Schoop Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Blue Jays - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
After batting .214 with two doubles, a walk and four RBI in his past 10 games, Jonathan Schoop and the Detroit Tigers face the Toronto Blue Jays (who will hand the ball to Alek Manoah) at 6:40 PM ET on Friday.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Athletics.
Jonathan Schoop Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Jonathan Schoop At The Plate
- Schoop is batting .206 with eight doubles and 13 walks.
- In 45.5% of his 55 games this season, Schoop has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
- He has not gone deep in his 55 games this season.
- Schoop has driven in a run in six games this season (10.9%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In 14 of 55 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Jonathan Schoop Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|28
|.230
|AVG
|.187
|.324
|OBP
|.225
|.311
|SLG
|.227
|5
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|5
|11/9
|K/BB
|26/4
|0
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff ranks second in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.90).
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to surrender 116 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in baseball).
- Manoah starts for the first time this season for the Blue Jays.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 25-year-old righty.
