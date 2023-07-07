On Friday, Josh Bell (hitting .171 in his past 10 games) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Daniel Lynch. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Royals.

Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Daniel Lynch

Daniel Lynch TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Discover More About This Game

Josh Bell At The Plate

Bell has 16 doubles, eight home runs and 37 walks while hitting .222.

Bell has gotten a hit in 49 of 79 games this year (62.0%), with more than one hit on 12 occasions (15.2%).

He has hit a long ball in eight games this season (10.1%), leaving the park in 2.5% of his plate appearances.

In 31 games this year (39.2%), Bell has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (6.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 14 games this season (17.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 37 .219 AVG .226 .293 OBP .327 .331 SLG .398 11 XBH 13 3 HR 5 16 RBI 22 37/16 K/BB 34/21 0 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings