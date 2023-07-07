Josh Naylor Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Royals - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Josh Naylor -- batting .366 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Kansas City Royals, with Daniel Lynch on the mound, on July 7 at 7:10 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 2-for-4 in his most recent game against the Royals.
Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Royals Starter: Daniel Lynch
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +210)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Josh Naylor At The Plate
- Naylor is hitting .301 with 18 doubles, 11 home runs and 19 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 10th in batting average, 52nd in on-base percentage, and 36th in slugging.
- Naylor has picked up a hit in 48 of 76 games this year, with multiple hits 26 times.
- He has hit a long ball in 14.5% of his games in 2023 (11 of 76), and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Naylor has picked up an RBI in 34 games this season (44.7%), with two or more RBI in 15 of those games (19.7%).
- He has scored at least once 25 times this season (32.9%), including six games with multiple runs (7.9%).
Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|38
|.309
|AVG
|.294
|.351
|OBP
|.333
|.518
|SLG
|.448
|15
|XBH
|14
|7
|HR
|4
|27
|RBI
|34
|24/11
|K/BB
|27/8
|2
|SB
|3
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff is 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals' 5.23 team ERA ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to allow 105 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
- Lynch (2-3) gets the starting nod for the Royals in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 4.14 ERA in 41 1/3 innings pitched, with 28 strikeouts.
- The lefty's most recent time out came on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.14, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents are batting .239 against him.
