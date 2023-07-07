Josh Naylor -- batting .366 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Kansas City Royals, with Daniel Lynch on the mound, on July 7 at 7:10 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 2-for-4 in his most recent game against the Royals.

Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Daniel Lynch

Daniel Lynch TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +210) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Naylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Josh Naylor At The Plate

Naylor is hitting .301 with 18 doubles, 11 home runs and 19 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 10th in batting average, 52nd in on-base percentage, and 36th in slugging.

Naylor has picked up a hit in 48 of 76 games this year, with multiple hits 26 times.

He has hit a long ball in 14.5% of his games in 2023 (11 of 76), and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.

Naylor has picked up an RBI in 34 games this season (44.7%), with two or more RBI in 15 of those games (19.7%).

He has scored at least once 25 times this season (32.9%), including six games with multiple runs (7.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 38 .309 AVG .294 .351 OBP .333 .518 SLG .448 15 XBH 14 7 HR 4 27 RBI 34 24/11 K/BB 27/8 2 SB 3

Royals Pitching Rankings