Myles Straw Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Royals - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After hitting .256 with a double, two walks and two RBI in his past 10 games, Myles Straw and the Cleveland Guardians take on the Kansas City Royals (who will start Daniel Lynch) at 7:10 PM ET on Friday.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Royals.
Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Daniel Lynch
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Myles Straw At The Plate
- Straw has 12 doubles, three triples and 28 walks while batting .237.
- Straw has picked up a hit in 60.0% of his 85 games this season, with multiple hits in 17.6% of them.
- In 85 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
- In 12 games this year (14.1%), Straw has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 29 of 85 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|44
|.203
|AVG
|.266
|.262
|OBP
|.343
|.278
|SLG
|.318
|8
|XBH
|7
|0
|HR
|0
|7
|RBI
|7
|34/11
|K/BB
|30/17
|2
|SB
|8
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Royals have a 5.23 team ERA that ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to give up 105 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
- Lynch (2-3 with a 4.14 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 41 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Royals, his eighth of the season.
- His last appearance was on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the lefty tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In seven games this season, the 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.14, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .239 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.