The Detroit Tigers, including Spencer Torkelson and his .600 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Alek Manoah and the Toronto Blue Jays at Comerica Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Athletics.

Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Comerica Park

Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Explore More About This Game

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate

Torkelson leads Detroit in total hits (72) this season while batting .225 with 31 extra-base hits.

In 59.5% of his games this season (50 of 84), Torkelson has picked up at least one hit, and in 19 of those games (22.6%) he recorded multiple hits.

In 13.1% of his games this year, he has homered, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.

Torkelson has picked up an RBI in 29 games this year (34.5%), with two or more RBI in nine of those contests (10.7%).

In 41.7% of his games this year (35 of 84), he has scored, and in six of those games (7.1%) he has scored more than once.

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 43 .212 AVG .237 .313 OBP .305 .338 SLG .456 12 XBH 19 3 HR 9 14 RBI 28 42/20 K/BB 43/17 1 SB 1

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings