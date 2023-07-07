Steven Kwan Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Royals - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 0-for-5 in his most recent game, Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians face the Kansas City Royals (who will hand the ball to Daniel Lynch) at 7:10 PM ET on Friday.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-5) against the Royals.
Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Daniel Lynch
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Looking to place a prop bet on Steven Kwan? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Steven Kwan At The Plate
- Kwan is batting .266 with 21 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 38 walks.
- Kwan has reached base via a hit in 59 games this year (of 85 played), and had multiple hits in 26 of those games.
- He has homered in two of 85 games played this year, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.
- In 17 games this season (20.0%), Kwan has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (5.9%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 46 games this season (54.1%), including multiple runs in nine games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|42
|.265
|AVG
|.267
|.362
|OBP
|.316
|.365
|SLG
|.347
|14
|XBH
|11
|1
|HR
|1
|8
|RBI
|18
|28/24
|K/BB
|19/14
|7
|SB
|6
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.23).
- Royals pitchers combine to allow 105 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
- Lynch gets the start for the Royals, his eighth of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.14 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 41 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In seven games this season, the 26-year-old has put up a 4.14 ERA and 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .239 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.