After going 0-for-5 in his most recent game, Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians face the Kansas City Royals (who will hand the ball to Daniel Lynch) at 7:10 PM ET on Friday.

Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

Progressive Field

TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Steven Kwan At The Plate

Kwan is batting .266 with 21 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 38 walks.

Kwan has reached base via a hit in 59 games this year (of 85 played), and had multiple hits in 26 of those games.

He has homered in two of 85 games played this year, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.

In 17 games this season (20.0%), Kwan has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (5.9%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 46 games this season (54.1%), including multiple runs in nine games.

Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 42 .265 AVG .267 .362 OBP .316 .365 SLG .347 14 XBH 11 1 HR 1 8 RBI 18 28/24 K/BB 19/14 7 SB 6

