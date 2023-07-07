Friday's game between the Toronto Blue Jays (48-40) and Detroit Tigers (38-48) going head to head at Comerica Park has a projected final score of 7-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Blue Jays, so expect a tight matchup. The game will start at 6:40 PM ET on July 7.

The Blue Jays will give the nod to Alek Manoah and the Tigers will counter with Alex Faedo (1-3, 5.54 ERA).

Tigers vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, July 7, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Friday, July 7, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

How to Watch on TV: BSDET

Tigers vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Blue Jays 6, Tigers 5.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Tigers Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have posted a mark of 4-2.

When it comes to the over/under, Detroit and its foes are 6-2-2 in its previous 10 contests.

The Tigers' previous 10 matchups have not had a runline set by bookmakers.

The Tigers have come away with 29 wins in the 71 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Detroit has a win-loss record of 24-33 when favored by +115 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Tigers have a 46.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Detroit scores the third-fewest runs in baseball (339 total, 3.9 per game).

The Tigers have the 22nd-ranked ERA (4.50) in the majors this season.

Tigers Schedule