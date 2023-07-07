Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays will play Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on Friday.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers have hit 81 homers this season, which ranks 24th in the league.

Detroit ranks 29th in the majors with a .368 team slugging percentage.

The Tigers have a team batting average of just .230 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.

Detroit is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 28th with just 339 total runs (3.9 per game) this season.

The Tigers have an OBP of just .301 this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.

The Tigers rank 16th in strikeouts per game (8.9) among MLB offenses.

Detroit strikes out 8.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 19th in MLB.

Detroit pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.50 ERA this year, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

Tigers pitchers have a 1.259 WHIP this season, 10th-best in the majors.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

Alex Faedo (1-3) will take to the mound for the Tigers and make his sixth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, May 30, when he threw 4 1/3 innings, giving up six earned runs while allowing seven hits against the Texas Rangers.

He has earned a quality start two times in five starts this season.

In five starts this season, Faedo has lasted five or more innings three times, with an average of 5.2 innings per appearance.

He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 7/1/2023 Rockies W 4-2 Away Brendan White Peter Lambert 7/2/2023 Rockies W 14-9 Away Matt Manning Connor Seabold 7/4/2023 Athletics L 1-0 Home Tarik Skubal JP Sears 7/5/2023 Athletics L 12-3 Home Eduardo Rodríguez Austin Pruitt 7/6/2023 Athletics W 9-0 Home Michael Lorenzen Hogan Harris 7/7/2023 Blue Jays - Home Alex Faedo Alek Manoah 7/8/2023 Blue Jays - Home Matt Manning Kevin Gausman 7/9/2023 Blue Jays - Home Tarik Skubal Chris Bassitt 7/14/2023 Mariners - Away - - 7/15/2023 Mariners - Away - - 7/16/2023 Mariners - Away - -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.