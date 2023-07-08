Eric Haase -- 1-for-4 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Kevin Gausman on the mound, on July 8 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Athletics.

Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Eric Haase At The Plate

  • Haase has seven doubles, a triple, three home runs and 14 walks while hitting .213.
  • Haase has recorded a hit in 32 of 65 games this year (49.2%), including nine multi-hit games (13.8%).
  • In three games this year, he has hit a long ball (4.6%, and 1.3% of his trips to the dish).
  • Haase has driven in a run in 13 games this season (20.0%), including five games with more than one RBI (7.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In 16 games this season (24.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
31 GP 34
.257 AVG .173
.296 OBP .229
.386 SLG .218
7 XBH 4
3 HR 0
17 RBI 5
30/6 K/BB 30/8
1 SB 2

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks second in the league.
  • The Blue Jays have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.88).
  • The Blue Jays rank 24th in baseball in home runs given up (116 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Gausman (7-4) gets the starting nod for the Blue Jays in his 19th start of the season. He has a 3.04 ERA in 109 2/3 innings pitched, with 146 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent time out on Sunday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Boston Red Sox, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • The 32-year-old ranks 12th in ERA (3.04), 19th in WHIP (1.131), and second in K/9 (12) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
