Guardians vs. Royals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 8
Saturday's contest at Progressive Field has the Cleveland Guardians (44-44) going head-to-head against the Kansas City Royals (25-64) at 4:10 PM (on July 8). Our computer prediction projects a 5-3 victory for the Guardians, who is a slight favorite based on our model.
The Guardians will give the ball to Gavin Williams (0-1, 3.79 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Royals will counter with Brady Singer (5-7, 5.52 ERA).
Guardians vs. Royals Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSGL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Guardians vs. Royals Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Guardians 5, Royals 3.
Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Royals
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Read More About This Game
|Guardians Injury Report
|Guardians vs Royals Betting Trends & Stats
|Guardians vs Royals Player Props
|Guardians vs Royals Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Guardians vs Royals
|Guardians vs Royals Odds
Guardians Performance Insights
- The Guardians have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.
- Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Guardians' last 10 games.
- The Guardians have won 26, or 59.1%, of the 44 games they've played as favorites this season.
- This season Cleveland has won seven of its 13 games, or 53.8%, when favored by at least -185 on the moneyline.
- The Guardians have a 64.9% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Cleveland has scored the fourth-fewest runs in the majors this season with just 354 (four per game).
- The Guardians have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.79).
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 3
|Braves
|L 4-2
|Gavin Williams vs Bryce Elder
|July 4
|Braves
|W 6-5
|Shane Bieber vs Kolby Allard
|July 5
|Braves
|L 8-1
|Cal Quantrill vs Mike Soroka
|July 6
|Royals
|W 6-1
|Tanner Bibee vs Jordan Lyles
|July 7
|Royals
|W 3-0
|Aaron Civale vs Daniel Lynch
|July 8
|Royals
|-
|Gavin Williams vs Brady Singer
|July 9
|Royals
|-
|Shane Bieber vs Zack Greinke
|July 14
|@ Rangers
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|July 15
|@ Rangers
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|July 16
|@ Rangers
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|July 17
|@ Pirates
|-
|TBA vs TBA
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.