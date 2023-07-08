Saturday's contest at Progressive Field has the Cleveland Guardians (44-44) going head-to-head against the Kansas City Royals (25-64) at 4:10 PM (on July 8). Our computer prediction projects a 5-3 victory for the Guardians, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

The Guardians will give the ball to Gavin Williams (0-1, 3.79 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Royals will counter with Brady Singer (5-7, 5.52 ERA).

Guardians vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSGL

Guardians vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Guardians 5, Royals 3.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Guardians Performance Insights

The Guardians have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Guardians' last 10 games.

The Guardians have won 26, or 59.1%, of the 44 games they've played as favorites this season.

This season Cleveland has won seven of its 13 games, or 53.8%, when favored by at least -185 on the moneyline.

The Guardians have a 64.9% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Cleveland has scored the fourth-fewest runs in the majors this season with just 354 (four per game).

The Guardians have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.79).

Guardians Schedule