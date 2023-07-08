Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians will hit the field at Progressive Field against the Kansas City Royals and Bobby Witt Jr. on Saturday.

The Guardians are listed as -175 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Royals (+145). The matchup's total is set at 8.5 runs.

Guardians vs. Royals Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Guardians -175 +145 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Guardians Recent Betting Performance

The Guardians have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Guardians and their opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Guardians' last 10 games. In three consecutive games, Cleveland and its opponent have finished below the over/under, with the average total set by oddsmakers during that span being 9.3 runs.

Guardians Betting Records & Stats

The Guardians have been the moneyline favorite 44 total times this season. They've finished 26-18 in those games.

Cleveland has gone 8-6 (winning 57.1% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter.

The Guardians have an implied moneyline win probability of 63.6% in this game.

In the 87 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for Cleveland, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 34 times (34-49-4).

The Guardians have gone 7-3-0 ATS this season.

Guardians Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 23-21 21-23 19-11 25-33 28-28 16-16

