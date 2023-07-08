The Cleveland Guardians and Kansas City Royals will meet on Saturday at Progressive Field, at 4:10 PM ET, with Steven Kwan and Bobby Witt Jr. among those expected to step up at the plate.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians have hit the fewest home runs in MLB action this season (60).

Cleveland's .373 slugging percentage is the fourth-lowest average in baseball.

The Guardians have the 17th-ranked batting average in the majors (.247).

Cleveland is the fourth-lowest scoring team in MLB play, averaging four runs per game (354 total).

The Guardians' .311 on-base percentage is 24th in baseball.

Guardians batters strike out 7.1 times per game, the second-lowest average in baseball.

The pitching staff for Cleveland has a collective 7.9 K/9, the third-worst in the majors.

Cleveland's 3.79 team ERA ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Guardians have the 13th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.262).

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

The Guardians are sending Gavin Williams (0-1) out to make his fourth start of the season. He is 0-1 with a 3.79 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Monday against the Atlanta Braves, the righty went 6 1/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

Williams will look to extend a four-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 6.3 innings per outing).

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 7/3/2023 Braves L 4-2 Home Gavin Williams Bryce Elder 7/4/2023 Braves W 6-5 Home Shane Bieber Kolby Allard 7/5/2023 Braves L 8-1 Home Cal Quantrill Mike Soroka 7/6/2023 Royals W 6-1 Home Tanner Bibee Jordan Lyles 7/7/2023 Royals W 3-0 Home Aaron Civale Daniel Lynch 7/8/2023 Royals - Home Gavin Williams Brady Singer 7/9/2023 Royals - Home Shane Bieber Zack Greinke 7/14/2023 Rangers - Away - - 7/15/2023 Rangers - Away - - 7/16/2023 Rangers - Away - - 7/17/2023 Pirates - Away - -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.