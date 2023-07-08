Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians (44-44) will host Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals (25-64) at Progressive Field on Saturday, July 8, with a start time of 4:10 PM ET.

The favored Guardians have -185 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Royals, who are listed at +150. The over/under is 8 runs for the contest.

Guardians vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Gavin Williams - CLE (0-1, 3.79 ERA) vs Brady Singer - KC (5-7, 5.52 ERA)

Guardians vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Guardians vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

The Guardians have entered the game as favorites 44 times this season and won 26, or 59.1%, of those games.

The Guardians have gone 7-6 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -185 or shorter (53.8% winning percentage).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for Cleveland.

The Guardians played as the moneyline favorite in four of their last 10 games, and finished 3-1 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Cleveland and its opponents combined to go over the total four times.

The Royals have come away with 22 wins in the 76 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Royals have a mark of 7-24 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +150 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Guardians vs. Royals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U José Ramírez 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+145) Josh Naylor 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+115) Josh Bell 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+150) Andrés Giménez 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+170) Steven Kwan 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+195)

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +6600 17th 2nd

