Top Player Prop Bets for Guardians vs. Royals on July 8, 2023
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 8:50 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
You can find player prop bet odds for Jose Ramirez, Bobby Witt Jr. and other players on the Cleveland Guardians and Kansas City Royals ahead of their matchup at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday at Progressive Field.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Guardians vs. Royals Game Info
- When: Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSGL
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians
José Ramírez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Ramírez Stats
- Ramirez has put up 94 hits with 22 doubles, four triples, 14 home runs and 41 walks. He has driven in 53 runs with nine stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .287/.362/.506 on the year.
- Ramirez has hit safely in three games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .235 with a double, a home run, four walks and an RBI.
Ramírez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Royals
|Jul. 7
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Royals
|Jul. 6
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Braves
|Jul. 5
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Braves
|Jul. 4
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Braves
|Jul. 3
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Steven Kwan Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
Kwan Stats
- Steven Kwan has 92 hits with 21 doubles, two triples, two home runs, 38 walks and 26 RBI. He's also stolen 13 bases.
- He's slashing .263/.336/.351 so far this year.
Kwan Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Royals
|Jul. 7
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Royals
|Jul. 6
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Braves
|Jul. 5
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Braves
|Jul. 4
|2-for-5
|2
|0
|1
|2
|1
|vs. Braves
|Jul. 3
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
Bet on player props for José Ramírez, Steven Kwan or other Guardians players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals
Bobby Witt Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Witt Jr. Stats
- Witt Jr. has 14 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs, 21 walks and 45 RBI (89 total hits). He's also swiped 26 bases.
- He has a slash line of .251/.294/.424 so far this year.
Witt Jr. Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Guardians
|Jul. 7
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Guardians
|Jul. 6
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Twins
|Jul. 5
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Twins
|Jul. 4
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
|at Twins
|Jul. 3
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
Salvador Pérez Props
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +280)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
Pérez Stats
- Salvador Perez has recorded 76 hits with 14 doubles, 15 home runs and 12 walks. He has driven in 40 runs.
- He has a .245/.286/.435 slash line on the year.
Pérez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Guardians
|Jul. 7
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Guardians
|Jul. 6
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Twins
|Jul. 5
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Twins
|Jul. 4
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Jul. 2
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
Bet on player props for Bobby Witt Jr., Salvador Pérez or other Royals players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.