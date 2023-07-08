The Cleveland Guardians, including Josh Bell (.238 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 72 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals at Progressive Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his last game against the Royals.

Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Progressive Field

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Josh Bell At The Plate

Bell is hitting .223 with 16 doubles, nine home runs and 37 walks.

Bell has picked up a hit in 62.5% of his 80 games this year, with more than one hit in 15.0% of those games.

In nine games this year, he has hit a long ball (11.3%, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish).

Bell has an RBI in 32 of 80 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 15 games this season (18.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 37 .221 AVG .226 .294 OBP .327 .351 SLG .398 12 XBH 13 4 HR 5 18 RBI 22 37/16 K/BB 34/21 0 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings