Josh Bell Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Royals - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 4:26 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Josh Bell (.238 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 72 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals at Progressive Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his last game against the Royals.
Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Josh Bell At The Plate
- Bell is hitting .223 with 16 doubles, nine home runs and 37 walks.
- Bell has picked up a hit in 62.5% of his 80 games this year, with more than one hit in 15.0% of those games.
- In nine games this year, he has hit a long ball (11.3%, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish).
- Bell has an RBI in 32 of 80 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 15 games this season (18.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|37
|.221
|AVG
|.226
|.294
|OBP
|.327
|.351
|SLG
|.398
|12
|XBH
|13
|4
|HR
|5
|18
|RBI
|22
|37/16
|K/BB
|34/21
|0
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have a 5.21 team ERA that ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (106 total, 1.2 per game).
- Singer (5-7 with a 5.52 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 89 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Royals, his 18th of the season.
- His last appearance was on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the righty tossed seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old ranks 63rd in ERA (5.52), 62nd in WHIP (1.483), and 49th in K/9 (7.4).
