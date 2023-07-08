Josh Naylor Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Royals - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 4:27 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Josh Naylor and his .419 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (75 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Kansas City Royals and Brady Singer on July 8 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Royals.
Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Discover More About This Game
Josh Naylor At The Plate
- Naylor has 18 doubles, 11 home runs and 19 walks while batting .304.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks ninth in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage, and 35th in slugging.
- Naylor has picked up a hit in 49 of 77 games this season, with multiple hits 27 times.
- In 14.3% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Naylor has an RBI in 35 of 77 games this year, with multiple RBI in 15 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- In 26 of 77 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.
Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|38
|.315
|AVG
|.294
|.354
|OBP
|.333
|.517
|SLG
|.448
|15
|XBH
|14
|7
|HR
|4
|28
|RBI
|34
|24/11
|K/BB
|27/8
|2
|SB
|3
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Royals' 5.21 team ERA ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to allow 106 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
- Singer (5-7) takes the mound for the Royals in his 18th start of the season. He has a 5.52 ERA in 89 2/3 innings pitched, with 74 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he threw seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 26-year-old's 5.52 ERA ranks 63rd, 1.483 WHIP ranks 62nd, and 7.4 K/9 ranks 49th among qualifying pitchers this season.
