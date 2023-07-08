Josh Naylor and his .419 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (75 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Kansas City Royals and Brady Singer on July 8 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Royals.

Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field

TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Josh Naylor At The Plate

Naylor has 18 doubles, 11 home runs and 19 walks while batting .304.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks ninth in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage, and 35th in slugging.

Naylor has picked up a hit in 49 of 77 games this season, with multiple hits 27 times.

In 14.3% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

Naylor has an RBI in 35 of 77 games this year, with multiple RBI in 15 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

In 26 of 77 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 38 .315 AVG .294 .354 OBP .333 .517 SLG .448 15 XBH 14 7 HR 4 28 RBI 34 24/11 K/BB 27/8 2 SB 3

Royals Pitching Rankings