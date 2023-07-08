Kerry Carpenter -- batting .241 with two home runs, three walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Kevin Gausman on the mound, on July 8 at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman

Kevin Gausman TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Explore More About This Game

Kerry Carpenter At The Plate

Carpenter is batting .267 with eight doubles, eight home runs and 11 walks.

In 53.3% of his 45 games this season, Carpenter has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 11 multi-hit games.

In eight games this season, he has gone deep (17.8%, and 5% of his trips to the plate).

In 24.4% of his games this year, Carpenter has tallied at least one RBI. In six of those games (13.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 15 games this season (33.3%), including three multi-run games (6.7%).

Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 22 .351 AVG .181 .407 OBP .241 .541 SLG .431 8 XBH 8 3 HR 5 8 RBI 12 17/7 K/BB 23/4 0 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings