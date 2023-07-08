The Cleveland Guardians, including Myles Straw (.289 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals at Progressive Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Royals.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Brady Singer TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Myles Straw At The Plate

Straw is batting .238 with 13 doubles, three triples and 28 walks.

In 60.5% of his games this season (52 of 86), Straw has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (17.4%) he recorded multiple hits.

In 86 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.

In 12 games this year (14.0%), Straw has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 29 of 86 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 44 .206 AVG .266 .264 OBP .343 .287 SLG .318 9 XBH 7 0 HR 0 7 RBI 7 34/11 K/BB 30/17 2 SB 8

Royals Pitching Rankings