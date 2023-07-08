Myles Straw Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Royals - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 4:27 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Myles Straw (.289 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals at Progressive Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Royals.
Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Discover More About This Game
Myles Straw At The Plate
- Straw is batting .238 with 13 doubles, three triples and 28 walks.
- In 60.5% of his games this season (52 of 86), Straw has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (17.4%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In 86 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
- In 12 games this year (14.0%), Straw has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 29 of 86 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|44
|.206
|AVG
|.266
|.264
|OBP
|.343
|.287
|SLG
|.318
|9
|XBH
|7
|0
|HR
|0
|7
|RBI
|7
|34/11
|K/BB
|30/17
|2
|SB
|8
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff is 23rd in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals' 5.21 team ERA ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to give up 106 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
- The Royals will send Singer (5-7) to make his 18th start of the season. He is 5-7 with a 5.52 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 89 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the right-hander went seven innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- The 26-year-old's 5.52 ERA ranks 63rd, 1.483 WHIP ranks 62nd, and 7.4 K/9 ranks 49th among qualifying pitchers this season.
