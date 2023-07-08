Spencer Torkelson Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Blue Jays - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Spencer Torkelson (.370 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 62 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Kevin Gausman and the Toronto Blue Jays at Comerica Park, Saturday at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Spencer Torkelson At The Plate
- Torkelson leads Detroit in slugging percentage (.398) and total hits (73) this season.
- Torkelson has gotten a hit in 51 of 85 games this year (60.0%), with at least two hits on 19 occasions (22.4%).
- In 12.9% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Torkelson has an RBI in 30 of 85 games this year, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least once 35 times this season (41.2%), including six games with multiple runs (7.1%).
Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|43
|.213
|AVG
|.237
|.311
|OBP
|.305
|.335
|SLG
|.456
|12
|XBH
|19
|3
|HR
|9
|15
|RBI
|28
|44/20
|K/BB
|43/17
|1
|SB
|1
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
- The Blue Jays' 3.88 team ERA ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (116 total, 1.3 per game).
- Gausman (7-4 with a 3.04 ERA and 146 strikeouts in 109 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 19th of the season.
- In his last outing on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, the righty tossed five innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- This season, the 32-year-old ranks 12th in ERA (3.04), 19th in WHIP (1.131), and second in K/9 (12.0) among qualifying pitchers.
