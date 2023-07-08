The Detroit Tigers, including Spencer Torkelson (.370 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 62 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Kevin Gausman and the Toronto Blue Jays at Comerica Park, Saturday at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman

Kevin Gausman TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Spencer Torkelson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate

Torkelson leads Detroit in slugging percentage (.398) and total hits (73) this season.

Torkelson has gotten a hit in 51 of 85 games this year (60.0%), with at least two hits on 19 occasions (22.4%).

In 12.9% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.

Torkelson has an RBI in 30 of 85 games this year, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored at least once 35 times this season (41.2%), including six games with multiple runs (7.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 43 .213 AVG .237 .311 OBP .305 .335 SLG .456 12 XBH 19 3 HR 9 15 RBI 28 44/20 K/BB 43/17 1 SB 1

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings