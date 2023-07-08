Steven Kwan Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Royals - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 4:25 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Steven Kwan -- batting .261 with three doubles, three walks and an RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Kansas City Royals, with Brady Singer on the hill, on July 8 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Royals.
Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Steven Kwan At The Plate
- Kwan has 21 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 38 walks while hitting .263.
- Kwan has picked up a hit in 68.6% of his 86 games this season, with more than one hit in 30.2% of them.
- He has homered in two of 86 games played this year, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.
- Kwan has driven in a run in 17 games this year (19.8%), including five games with more than one RBI (5.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 53.5% of his games this year (46 of 86), with two or more runs nine times (10.5%).
Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|42
|.259
|AVG
|.267
|.355
|OBP
|.316
|.356
|SLG
|.347
|14
|XBH
|11
|1
|HR
|1
|8
|RBI
|18
|29/24
|K/BB
|19/14
|7
|SB
|6
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Royals' 5.21 team ERA ranks 28th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Royals rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (106 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Royals will send Singer (5-7) out to make his 18th start of the season. He is 5-7 with a 5.52 ERA and 74 strikeouts through 89 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he threw seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- This season, the 26-year-old ranks 63rd in ERA (5.52), 62nd in WHIP (1.483), and 49th in K/9 (7.4) among pitchers who qualify.
