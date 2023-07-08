Steven Kwan -- batting .261 with three doubles, three walks and an RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Kansas City Royals, with Brady Singer on the hill, on July 8 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Royals.

Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Brady Singer

Brady Singer TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Steven Kwan At The Plate

Kwan has 21 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 38 walks while hitting .263.

Kwan has picked up a hit in 68.6% of his 86 games this season, with more than one hit in 30.2% of them.

He has homered in two of 86 games played this year, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.

Kwan has driven in a run in 17 games this year (19.8%), including five games with more than one RBI (5.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 53.5% of his games this year (46 of 86), with two or more runs nine times (10.5%).

Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 42 .259 AVG .267 .355 OBP .316 .356 SLG .347 14 XBH 11 1 HR 1 8 RBI 18 29/24 K/BB 19/14 7 SB 6

Royals Pitching Rankings